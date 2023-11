ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva eliminated American Madison Keys at the start of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, Japan, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 21-year-old Kazakhstani needed more than two hours and a half to outplay world №9.



Putintseva was stronger in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 7-6.



She will next face qualifier Magda Linette from Poland.