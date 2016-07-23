Kazakh Putintseva strolls into Citi Open semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan sneaked into the semifinal of the Citi Open in Washington with the prize fund of $250,000.

The 21-year-old Putintseva seeded 6th at the tournament outplayed Japanese Risa Ozaki in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.



The Kazakhstani needed 1 hour 26 minutes and three aces to stun Ozaki.



In the semifinal Putintseva will play against 7th-seeded Belgian Yanina Wickmayer who sent home Kristina Mladenovic of France in their respective quarterfinal.



