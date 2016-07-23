EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:46, 23 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Putintseva strolls into Citi Open semis

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan sneaked into the semifinal of the Citi Open in Washington with the prize fund of $250,000.

    The 21-year-old Putintseva seeded 6th at the tournament outplayed Japanese Risa Ozaki in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

    The Kazakhstani needed 1 hour 26 minutes and three aces to stun Ozaki.

    In the semifinal Putintseva will play against 7th-seeded Belgian Yanina Wickmayer who sent home Kristina Mladenovic of France in their respective quarterfinal.

    Source: Sports.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!