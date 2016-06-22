Kazakh Putintseva stunned at Aegon International Eastbourne

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №38 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan was eliminated from the Aegon International Eastbourne in Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opening round of the tournament Putintseva, 21, was edged out by Ukrainian Kateryna Bondarenko.

The 29-year-old Bondarenko needed 2h 5min to route the Kazakhstani in three sets 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

The Ukrainian ranked 65 in the world will face off with Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova in the second-round match.

The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $700,000.