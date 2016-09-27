EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:55, 27 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Putintseva stunned by Venus Williams in Wuhan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the second round of the 2016 Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open in China today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 21-year-old Putintseva was edged out by defending champion Venus Williams in straight sets 3-6, 2-6. Williams took their head-to-head statistics to 4:1.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals $2,288,250.

    The Wuhan Open held at the Optics Valley International Tennis Center was one of three WTA events in China new to the calendar in 2014.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!