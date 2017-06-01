EN
    07:59, 01 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Putintseva to face defending champion Muguruza at Roland Garros

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №29 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan eased into the third round of the 2017 Roland Garros in Paris, France, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    In the second-round match the 27th-seeded Kazakhstani eliminated Johanna Larsson from Sweden in three sets 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

    Putintseva took their head to head rivalry with the 28-year-old Larsson to 2:1.

    In the third round of the Grand Slam in Paris she will face the defending champion Garbine Muguruza.

