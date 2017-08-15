EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:36, 15 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Putintseva wins Cincinnati opener

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva ranked 52nd in the world has eased into the second round of the WTA Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, the U.S., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Putintseva routed Veronica Cepede Royg from Paraguay in a three-set match 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

    The Kazakhstani will face world №8 Svetlana Kuznetsova in the next round of the tournament.

    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $2,5 million.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!