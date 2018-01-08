EN
    07:23, 08 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Putintseva wins in Hobart

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan advanced to the second round of the Hobart International in Australia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the opening round of the tournament world №50 Putintseva edged out Japanese Naomi Osaka in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 after an hour and 13 minutes. Putintseva made no double faults, whereas her opponent made two and hit three aces.

    The Kazakhstani will face the winner of Timea Babos and Lesia Tsurenko match in the next round.

     

     

