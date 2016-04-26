EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:00, 26 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Putintseva wins WTA Rabat Challenger opener

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva has reached the second round of WTA's Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    In the first-round match that lasted for almost two hours the 21-year-old Putintseva routed American Alison Riske 6-3, 7-6 taking their head2head rivalry to 2:2.

    It is worth to note that the Kazakhstani is ranked 35 spots higher in the WTA rankings that world №90 Riske.

    Up next for Putintseva is German Tatjana Maria who defeated Aussie Anastasia Rodionova 6-1, 6-4 in the opening round.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!