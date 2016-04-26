Kazakh Putintseva wins WTA Rabat Challenger opener

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva has reached the second round of WTA's Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

In the first-round match that lasted for almost two hours the 21-year-old Putintseva routed American Alison Riske 6-3, 7-6 taking their head2head rivalry to 2:2.

It is worth to note that the Kazakhstani is ranked 35 spots higher in the WTA rankings that world №90 Riske.

Up next for Putintseva is German Tatjana Maria who defeated Aussie Anastasia Rodionova 6-1, 6-4 in the opening round.