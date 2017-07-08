Kazakh racers take part in Silk Way Rally

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 7th Silk Way Rally, one of the longest and toughest off-road races in the world, set off from the Red Square in Moscow on July 7, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan is represented by two teams at the rally, including Astana Motorsport Team de Rooy led by Artur Ardavichus and newcomers Aktau Motorsport comprised of pilot Kirill Chernenkov and navigator Alexey Mun.



Kazakhstani racers will have to travel the distance of almost 10,000km via the route Moscow-Astana-Xian.



Hundreds of people gathered on the Red Square to show their support for participants who dared to outbrave the toughest race.



It is worth mentioning that participants of the rally will travel through Astana city to support the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 held there.















