Kazakh refineries process 7.3 mln tons of oil in H1 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In January-June 2017 Kazakh refineries processed 7,338.3 thousand tons of crude oil, which is 5.4% more than in the same period of 2016, the press service of the Energy Ministry reports.

According to the report, Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant processed 2648.7 thousand tons (+ 13.1%), PetroKazakhstan Oil Products (Shymkent Oil Refinery) - 1895.5 thousand tons (-19.8%), and Atyrau Oil Refinery - 2508.3 thousand tons (+ 19.6%).

The country's refineries produced 1,544.8 thousand tons (+2,4%) of gasoline, 110.6 thousand tons (-20,5%) of aviation kerosene, 2,127.7 thousand tons (+ 4.9%) of diesel fuel, and 1,515.5 thousand tons (+ 11.1%) of fuel oil.