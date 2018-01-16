Kazakh refineries to be privatized

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's oil refineries will be privatized in the run-up to KazMunayGaz JSC going public (IPO), Kazinform correspondent reports.

"To execute a successful IPO and increase the value of shares of national companies, we have approved the sale of 14 assets in the perimeter of their parent companies' IPOs. Regarding KazMunayGas National Company, there are seven assets: Urikhtau Operating LLP, Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant LLP, TH KazMunaiGas N.V., PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP, Atyrau Oil Refinery LLP, KMG Automation LLP, Teniz Service LLP," Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov told a Government session.



The minister stressed that for now, the Cabinet had drafted a respective resolution, which is under approval by the government bodies.

Earlier, Timur Suleimenov said that in 2018, the Government will carry out the preparation of Astana International Financial Centre's platform for participation in the IPO.