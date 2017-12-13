EN
    09:00, 13 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Religion Minister meets with UAE Minister of Tolerance

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, today received Nurlan Yermekbayev, Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society in Kazakhstan, at the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, WAM reports.

    Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State, Adviser in the Al-Diwan Al-Amiri of the State of Kuwait, Mufti Dr. Aziz Hasanovic, President of Meshihat of Islamic Community in Croatia, and a number of participants in the forum, were also present during the meeting.

    Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Yermekbayev and the participants, emphasizing the importance of promoting awareness of the Islam's tolerant methodology and its teachings based on peace and moderation.
    He added that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, embodies the most sincere forms of tolerance, cooperation, and love, affirming the importance of concerted international efforts to continue inculcating the values of tolerance and fraternity.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Middle East Religion Kazakhstan and the UAE
