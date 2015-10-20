Kazakh remote sensing satellite to make space survey of Egypt (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation of the Arab Republic of Egypt has been in Astana within 5 days.

The delegation held negotiations at the National Space Centre of Kazakhstan. Deputy Chairman of the Aerospace Committee under the Ministry for Investment and Development Yerik Shaymagambetov welcomed the delegation. He stressed that Kazakhstan and Egypt have serious long-term cooperation in the field of space. Acting President of "NC Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary" JSC Marat Nurguzhin told about the company's activity. Vice President of Space Technologies of JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary" Baghlan Kaziyev presented the possibility of using the remote sensing (RS) in various sectors of economy. In particular, the guests saw how to use RS data to monitor the work in energy and agriculture sectors. The specialists of Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary held theoretical and practical courses on the interpretation and processing of images made by Kazakh satellite remote sensing. As noted in the press-service of Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary, the main purpose of the delegation's visit is to acquire digital images made by Kazakhstan's satellites KazEOSat-1 and KazEOSat-2 for Egyptian customers, as well as their partners in other countries. Following the talks, meetings and site visits, Mr. Nurguzhin and President of the Egyptian Company for Space Application and Remote Sensing Dr. Hussein El-Shafie, in the presence of the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt in the Republic of Kazakhstan, have signed a distribution agreement for space survey of the territory of Egypt. In addition, the Egyptian side expressed its interest in establishing an assembly and test complex in their country using the experience of creating the similar complex in Astana.