Kazakh rescuers left for Türkiye

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan have left for Türkiye from the Almaty International Airport to help in liquidation of the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes which hit the southern provinces of the country on February 6, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry’s press office.

33 rescuers of the Ministry of Emergencies, five employees of the Emergency Medicine Center and three representatives of the Ministry led by First Vice Minister Ibragim Kulshimbayev are onboard the Il-76 plane. The ministry has also sent emergency vehicles and special rescue equipment.

At least 2,921 people were killed and 15,834 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye due to two strong earthquakes that jolted the southern part of the country, an official from the nation’s disaster agency said early Tuesday.

Early Monday morning, a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province and strongly shook several other provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis, Anadolu Agency reported.

Then at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras’s Elbistan district struck the region.

