    08:50, 10 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh rescuers pull 55yo man from quake rubble alive

    GAZIANTEP. KAZINFORM Kazakh rescuers pulled a 55-year-old man alive from the quake rubble in Gaziantep, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh rescuers helped pull four people from the rubble alive. They also found 10 bodies buried in the rubble of collapsed buildings.

    At least 17,674 people were killed and 72,879 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye earlier this week, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Thursday.

    The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, were felt Monday by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa, Anadolu Agency reports.

