Kazakh rescuers pull out three survivors from rubble in Gaziantep

GAZIANTEP. KAZINFORM Kazakh rescuers pulled out three more people from the rubble in Gaziantep after the 7.8-magnitude quake hit southeastern regions of Türkiye, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Emergencies Ministry.

An old man and two young men were removed from the rubble of a nine-storey apartment block. The survivors were handed over to the Turkish rescuers and medical services.

The rescue operation had been held round o’clock, for two days, in extremely complicated conditions, under the threat of collapse of structures.

Canine teams are actively involved in the search operation.

As reported, rescue teams from Kazakhstan are working together with their Turkish colleagues in quake-hit areas.

The rescuers recovered three survivors trapped under the rubble for 72 hours. They were thirsty and health workers attempted to give them water by dropping tubes.

7.8-magnitude quake jolted Kahramanmaraş province in southeast of Türkiye on February 6. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country, as well as in neighboring countries, including Syria.

According to the latest data, the total death toll of the earthquake reached 12,391 in Türkiye.

42 Kazakh and 22 Kyrgyz nationals have been evacuated from Gaziantep today.