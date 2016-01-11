Kazakh Research Centre opened in Dalian, China (PHOTOS)

BEIJING-DALIAN. KAZINFORM On January 8, the city of Dalian in China's Liaoning province welcomed the opening of the Kazakh Research Centre. The centre was launched under the auspices of the Kazakhstan Embassy in China and M.Auezov South Kazakhstan State University.

Based in the Dalian University of Foreign Languages (DLUFL), the Kazakh Research Centre became the third one established on the ground of Chinese universities. The first Centre was opened in Shanghai University of Foreign Languages on November 16, 2015. The second one was opened on December 13, 2015 in Beijing University of Foreign Languages.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev, Rector of the M.Auezov South Kazakhstan State University Zhumakhan Myrkhalykov and Rector of the Dalian University of Foreign Languages Liu Hong gave an official start to the Centre’s work.

In his speech, the Kazakh Diplomat said that Kazakh Research Centre would become an important platform for strengthening friendship, good-neighborhood and partnership between the two countries and their nations.

The Ambassador told also about the priorities of 2050 Strategy, Nurly Zhol new economic policy, the President’s State-of-the-Nation Address “Kazakhstan in New Economic Reality: Growth, Development, Reforms”, the National Plan on Implementation of Five Institutional Reforms and other socio-economic and political objectives set by the Head of State.



