ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Aphrodite Cup 2019 Rhythmic Gymnastics International Tournament has come to an end in Athens, Greece, Olympic.kz reports.

Kazakh rhythmic gymnast Adilya Tlekenova finished fifth.



Rosa Abitova and Aidana Sarybai took 11th and 12th places, correspondingly.



Aidana Shakenova finished 14th, Dayana Abdirbekova placed 16th while Togzhan Moldakhanova ranked 21st.