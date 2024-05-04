EN
    14:14, 04 May 2024

    Kazakh rhythmic gymnast wins big in Uzbekistan, earns Olympic license

    Elzhana Taniyeva
    Elzhana Taniyeva Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Elzhana Taniyeva of Kazakhstan claimed gold at the ongoing Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Olympic.kz.

    Scoring 33.90 points in the final, Taniyeva took home gold medal. She also earned an Olympic berth at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

    Reina Matsusaka representing Japan scored 33.30 points settling for silver. Bronze went to Kazakhstan’s Aibota Yertaikyzy with 33.26 points.

