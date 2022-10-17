EN
    08:40, 17 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh rhythmic gymnast wins bronze at 2022 Grand Prix in Czech Republic

    ASTANA. KAXINFORM Kazakhstan's rhythmic gymnast Sabina Bakatova won a bronze medal at the 2022 Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in the Czech city of Brno, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    18-year-old athlete took a bronze in the final ribbon event. Gold medal was awarded to Slovenian Jekaterina Vedenejeva and a silver medal was won by Lily Ramonatxo from France.

    Sabina Bakatova is a world-class athlete. In March 2022, she won a bronze medal at the prestigious Aphrodite Cup in Greece.


    Photo: instagram.com/kazteam_official




