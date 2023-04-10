EN
    12:18, 10 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh rhythmic gymnast wins bronze at int’l tournament in Bulgaria

    Фото: instagram.com/drs_kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Erika Zhailauova clinched bronze for her ribbon routine at the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform reports.

    Zhailauova earned a total of 29,350 points for her final ribbon routine settling for bronze. She was also placed 5th for her clubs and ball routine at the event.

    Earlier another gymnast from Kazakhstan Elzhana Taniyeva hauled silver at the tournament in Bulgaria. For her ribbon, ball and clubs routine Taniyeva was ranked second collecting silver with a total of 30,900 points.


