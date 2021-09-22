EN
    15:25, 22 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh rhythmic gymnasts to compete at Aphrodite Cup in Greece

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Members of Kazakhstan’s national rhythmic gymnastics team will compete at the International Tournament Aphrodite Cup in Athens, Greece, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Five Kazakhstani gymnasts are set to represent the country at the event which will run from September 24 through 26.

    Kazakhstan will be represented by Aibota Yertayeva, Dilnaz Bailenova, Bayan Koibagar, Sabina Bakatova, and Elzhana Taniyeva.

    The girls are coached by Yana Arintseva, Svetlana Krasnikova, and Yekaterian Panchenko.

    It looks like the world of sport is getting back to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic. Yesterday it was reported that Kazakhstan's national taekwondo team will also vie for medals at the international tournament in Russia.
    Kazakhstan Sport
