Kazakh rider Fedorov proud to bring gold medal to his country
As reported, Astana Qazaqstan Team riders Yevgeniy Fedorov and Alexey Lutsenko, representing Kazakhstan National Team, triumphed on Thursday at the Asian Summer Games in Hangzhou, China, taking gold and silver medals in Elite Men Road Race (207.7 km), Kazinform reports.
Firstly, Lutsenko and then Fedorov escaped from the group of leaders with some 80 km to go, immediately taking a good gap and keeping it to the finish line, bringing to Kazakhstan a sweet double success, a press release on the team's website reads.
“I am super happy and proud with this gold medal. It was an important competition for us, and we knew we had to do all possible to fight for the victory. This win means a lot to me, it is so nice to bring this gold medal to my country, Kazakhstan. I want to thank all our team for a huge support during preparation to the race and during the race itself. And, of course, a big thank to Alexey Lutsenko, he spent a fantastic day on the road and made a phenomenal race. It was so beautiful to finish together side by side with Alexey and to share this success with him," said Yevgeniy Fedorov.
This is the first medal in the Asian Summer Games for Yevgeniy Fedorov, while Alexey Lutsenko became the most successful road rider in Asia with 4 gold and 1 silver medals.
“We were expecting a tough race and we were ready to it. After success in the individual time trial, I was really motivated to do my best in the road race. But also, the whole team was super motivated and focused on this start, an important one for Kazakhstan. I could say that the route was impressively hard, and I liked a lot. It was nice to race it. The guys did an incredible job, controlling the race in its first part, while later me and Yevgeniy Fedorov we broke away in a small group. It was clear we have to go on, to continue pushing hard, using this chance, and in a moment, I launched an attack in the first hard climb. A bit later Yevgeniy could join me after another climb and with 80 km to go we remained just two in the lead. Well, we were able to keep it to the final and to bring to Kazakhstan two medals, gold and silver. It is a perfect ending of our road cycling program here at the Asian Games," said Alexey Lutsenko.