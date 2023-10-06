Kazakh rider Fedorov proud to bring gold medal to his country

As reported, Astana Qazaqstan Team riders Yevgeniy Fedorov and Alexey Lutsenko, representing Kazakhstan National Team, triumphed on Thursday at the Asian Summer Games in Hangzhou, China, taking gold and silver medals in Elite Men Road Race (207.7 km), Kazinform reports.

Firstly, Lutsenko and then Fedorov escaped from the group of leaders with some 80 km to go, immediately taking a good gap and keeping it to the finish line, bringing to Kazakhstan a sweet double success, a press release on the team's website reads.

“I am super happy and proud with this gold medal. It was an important competition for us, and we knew we had to do all possible to fight for the victory. This win means a lot to me, it is so nice to bring this gold medal to my country, Kazakhstan. I want to thank all our team for a huge support during preparation to the race and during the race itself. And, of course, a big thank to Alexey Lutsenko, he spent a fantastic day on the road and made a phenomenal race. It was so beautiful to finish together side by side with Alexey and to share this success with him," said Yevgeniy Fedorov.

This is the first medal in the Asian Summer Games for Yevgeniy Fedorov, while Alexey Lutsenko became the most successful road rider in Asia with 4 gold and 1 silver medals.