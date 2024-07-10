EN
    07:36, 10 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh rider in Top-3 after Tour of Qinghai Lake 3rd stage

    Kazakh rider in Top-3 after Tour of Qinghai Lake 3rd stage GC
    Photo credit: Astana Qazaqstan Team

    The third stage of the Tour of Qinghai Lake multi-day cycling race took place on Tuesday, July 9, Kazinform News Agency learned from Sports.kz.

    Italy’s Manuele Tarozzi from VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè became the first to cross the finish line (4:59:12). Eritrean Henok Mulubrhan from Astana Qazaqstan Team finished second. Ecuadorian Jefferson Cepeda from Caja Rural-Seguros RGA came third.

    Other riders of Astana completed the stage with the following results: Santiago Umba is 6th, Vadim Pronskiy is 17th, Anton Kuzmin is 48th, Igor Zhang is 61st, and Ide Schelling is 72nd.

