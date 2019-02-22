EN
    09:55, 22 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-Romanian duo propels into Hungarian Ladies Open semis

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Galina Voskoboeva and Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu have reached the semifinals of the Hungarian Ladies Open, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

    In the quarterfinal match Voskoboeva and Begu crashed Danka Kovinic of Montenegro and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand 6-4, 7-5.

    In the semis the Kazakh-Romanian duo will face Hungarian Fanny Stollar and British Heather Watson.

    The prize fund of the tournament is $250,000.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
