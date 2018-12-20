Kazakh-Romanian ministerial consultations held in Bucharest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Romania held regular political consultations in Bucharest this week. The Kazakh delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko, and the Romanian - by the Secretary of State of the Romanian Foreign Ministry, Danut Neculaescu, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Romania informed.

In an atmosphere of constructive dialogue, diplomats reviewed the results of bilateral and multilateral interaction between Astana and Bucharest in 2018.

The interlocutors noted with satisfaction dynamic development and trust-based nature of the Kazakh-Romanian relations, the impulse to which were given by high-level bilateral visits in 2016-2018. The importance of keeping up the pace of political and economic contacts was noted, and priority areas of interaction were identified for the foreseeable future.

Indisputable priority was traditionally given to promoting the trade, economic and investment cooperation, which demonstrates a steady positive trend. In particular, in the first three quarters of 2018, mutual trade grew by 45% compared to the same period last year, reaching $ 1.27 billion with a large positive trade balance for Kazakhstan. As an important indicator of the mutual interest of the business circles of Kazakhstan and Romania, the presence of over 30 enterprises with Romanian capital in Kazakhstan's market was noted.

The deputy heads of the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Romania noted the successful functioning of the mechanisms of intergovernmental and interagency cooperation, the formation of a sufficiently developed legal framework in the economic sphere. In order to further improve the conditions for trade, economic and investment cooperation, the parties agreed to strengthen the coordination of efforts in the transit and transport sphere, to intensify measures of expanding cooperation in such promising vectors as agriculture, food industry, information technology and tourism. With the same purpose, prospects for further expansion of the legal framework through the conclusion of new branch agreements were discussed.

In the context of interaction in the international stage, coincidence or proximity of the parties' positions on regional and global agendas were noted. The two sides discussed issues of coordination of positions in such areas of multilateral cooperation as non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, fight against terrorism, peacekeeping, mutual support in the elections within the framework of international organizations. The interlocutors also addressed the issues of conflict settlement in South-Eastern Ukraine, stressing the importance of the implementation of the Minsk agreements, as well as coordination of efforts to assist in the stabilization of Afghanistan.

Special attention was paid to the chairmanship of Romania in the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2019, assistance in promoting the priorities of Kazakhstan in the European direction, as well as preparations for the adoption of the new EU Strategy for Central Asia.

Great attention during the consultations was paid to relations in the field of education and culture, including using the potential of the 22,000 Romanian diaspora in Kazakhstan. The Romanian side expressed gratitude for the regular organization of Kazakh film festivals held since 2015 in the capital of Romania, as well as the cities of Cluj-Napoca and Constanta.

Following the consultations, a Joint Action Plan between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Romania for 2019-2020 was signed.

At the conclusion of the visit, R.Vasilenko gave an interview to the National News Agency "Agerpres", describing the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Romanian cooperation.

