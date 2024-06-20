EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:01, 20 June 2024

    Kazakh, Romanian railways companies eye Middle Corridor development issues

    Kazakh, Romanian railways companies discuss Middle Corridor development issues
    Photo credit: KTZ

    Kazakhstan’s railways company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy  had negotiations with Romania’s CFR Marfa in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh company's press service.

    The meeting held on June 19 discussed the work on development of Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics sector.

    Special attention was given to the issues of development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the importance of expanding KTZ Express' operation on the route from Constanta Port to Budapest - a further distribution hub for cargo throughout Europe.

    As part of consolidating the agreements reached, KTZ Express, a subsidiary company of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, and CFR Marfa signed a memorandum of cooperation on further implementation of joint projects.

    Kazakhstan Railways Kazakhstan and Europe Transport Middle Corridor
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
