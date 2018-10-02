Kazakh rugby players clinch silver at Asian Championships in S Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national women's rugby team captured silver at the Asian Rugby Championship Round 2 in Incheon, the Republic of Korea, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

In the final match the Kazakh squad was upset by Japan 12:17. On their road to the final, the Kazakh rugby players outplayed China (29:5), Hong Kong (26:14) and Thailand (17:0).



Head coach Valery Popov admitted that at the start of the tournament the team had some difficulties, because it was the first big championship after the 2018 Asian Games. But after some time the team managed to demonstrate its potential, he said.