Kazakh, Russian and Turkish leaders discuss outcomes of Astana peace talks on Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a number of working meetings with global leaders on the margins of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing today, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

While greeting Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Kazakh leader congratulated him on the successful opening of the high-profile forum.



Nursultan Nazarbayev had a talk with President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Erdogan during which the sides discussed the results of the recent International Meeting on Syrian Settlement (Astana process) in the Kazakh capital. Praising the outcomes of the Astana peace talks, Recep Erdogan emphasized its importance for promotion of dialogue on the Syrian conflict in Geneva.



Also, the Kazakh President exchanged greetings with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister of Malaysia Najib Razak as well as Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.



President Nazarbayev also had a talk with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during which he confirmed his intention to participate in the upcoming SCO Summit in Astana this summer.



During his conversation with the Kazakh leader, Prime Minister of Spain Mariano Rajoy confirmed that the King of Spain will attend the forthcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in the Kazakh capital