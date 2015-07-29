Kazakh, Russian, Belarus fighter planes partake in Aviadarts-2015 (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan crews of fighter planes are taking part in the international competition "Aviadarts-2015".

The event takes place on the territory of "Diaghilev" airport near the city of Ryazan (Russia). Kazakhstani and Russian pilots of Su-27, MiG-29 fighter planes and Mi-8 helicopters competed with each other, according to the press service of the Ministry of Defense. In addition, Belarus, Russian and Kazakhstan crews of attack planes Su-25 contested at Ryazan airport. "Kazakh pilots studied the flight area and its target environment," said the security chief of Air Defense Forces of Kazakhstan Armed Forces, Colonel Kairat Baimakhanov. As part of "Aviadarts 2015" competition the parties plan to carry out a separate air show "Aviamiks". The event will take place on August 2. The program involves aerobatic teams "Russian Falcons", "Russian Knights" and "Swifts". Apart from aerobatics the aircraft will show their combat capabilities. Kazakhstan's Su-25 aircraft will take part in the air show as well. Recall that the international competition "Aviadarts-2015" was first held within the framework of the international military games 2015 (ARMY-2015). Competitions will take place on the ground in Syzran and Lipetsk. The schedule of performances is very rich and is designed for two weeks. It is worth noting that representatives from Egypt, Bahrain, Venezuela, India, Pakistan, Myanmar and Slovenia are acting as independent observers of the competition.