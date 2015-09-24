Kazakh, Russian business-structures to monitor unsolved problems of near-border cooperation (PHOTOS)

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Kazakh-Russian International Exhibition on "Europe-Asia: Cooperation without Borders" opened in Aktobe yesterday, September 23.

165 business-structures from Kazakhstan, Russia and Poland are participating in the Exhibition. For three days the entrepreneurs will discuss joint projects and will start monitoring the recurring problems of near-border cooperation in the conditions of the Customs Union and Unified Economic Space. The Exhibition includes various workshops, roundtable discussions and presentations. On Wednesday the visitors participated in the presentations of Aktobe Industrial Zone and Special Vehicles company as well as in a business meeting of the suppliers and trade networks of Kazakhstan and Russia. The second day offers roundtable meetings on interaction of Russian and Kazakh tourist operators and potential of Orenburg hospitals and activity of both countries' veterinary services. "1,100 km of the Kazakh-Russian border fall on our regions. We enjoy high-level constantly developing relations today and this exhibition proves it," Deputy Governor of Aktobe region Gali Iskaliyev said in his welcoming speech. According to Deputy Chairman of Orenburg Regional Government Sergey Balykin, in 2014 commodity turnover between our countries made about 1 bln 500 mln U.S.dollars that is 3.6 times more compared to the first year of holding the Exhibition. Approximately 300 Kazakh-Russian enterprises are functioning in Aktobe region to date. 50 joint companies have already been opened since the year beginning. As for Orenburg region, there are 99 enterprises launched together with Kazakh investors there, that is 2.3 times higher against 2010.