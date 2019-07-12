EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:21, 12 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-Russian Demarcation Commission held regular sitting in Samara

    None
    None
    SAMARA. KAZINFORM From July 8 to 12, the Kazakh-Russian Demarcation Commission held its regular 96th session in Samara, Russia.

    The sides approved draft final documents of demarcation of certain sections of the Kazakh-Russian state border and agreed on a number of issues related to field demarcation and office operations.

    The talks were held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

    The next meeting of the Commission will take place in August 2019 in Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!