EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:42, 02 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-Russian duo advances to U.S. Open third round

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and Russian Anna Kalinskaya have advanced to the third round of the women’s doubles event at the U.S. Open in New York, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the second-round match the Kazakh-Russian duo defeated Chinese Peng Shuai and Polish Alicja Rosolska in a three-set match 6-2, 5-7, 6-3. The match lasted for 2 hours. Putintseva and Kalinskaya hit five aces and made three double faults.

    In the next round Putintseva-Kalinskaya will face top-seeded tandem Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!