Kazakh-Russian duo out of Roland Garros women's doubles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan and Natalia Vikhlyantseva of Russia were stopped in the first-round match of women's doubles event at the 2017 Roland Garros in Paris on Thursday, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The Kazakh-Russia duo was eliminated by Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and Italian Francesca Schiavone.



Flipkens and Schiavone needed only 58 minutes to defeat Putintseva and Vikhlyantseva in straight sets 6-3, 6-0.