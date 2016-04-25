Kazakh-Russian duo Putintseva and Leykina out of WTA Rabat Challenger

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and Russian Polina Leykina crashed out of the opening match of the women's doubles event of WTA's Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco with prize fund of $250,000.

The Kazakh-Russian duo was routed by Swiss Amra Sadikovic and Russian Marina Melnikova in two sets 5-7, 3-6.

Sadikovic and Melnikova needed 1h 10 min to win and advance to the second round where they are set to play against the winners of Annika Beck and Johanna Larsson vs. Georgina Garcia Perez and Aleksandrina Naydenova match.

Source: WTA