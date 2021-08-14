EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:39, 14 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-Russian duo strolls into National Bank Open semis in Montreal

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan together with Russian Veronika Kudermetova have reached the semifinals of the WTA National Bank Open in Montreal, Canada, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the quarterfinal-match Rybakina and Kudermetova edged out Norwegian Ulrikke Eikeri and American Catherine Harrison in straight sets 6-0, 6-2.

    In the semis the Kazakh-Russian duo will face Canadian Gabriela Dabrowki and Brazilian Luisa Stefani who stunned Elise Mertens of Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

    Earlier in the Round of 16 Rybakina and Kudermetova routed Czech tandem Karolina Pliskova and and Karolina Muchova.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!