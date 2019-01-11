EN
    20:33, 11 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Russian FMs discuss bilateral coop

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Russia - Beibut Atamkulov and Sergey Lavrov - have talked over phone, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

    The ministers discussed cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

    The sides confirmed readiness to continue joint activity on implementation of the course set by the two countries' leaders on strengthening the Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership.

    The conversation focused also on important issues of the Kazakh-Russian interaction and the schedule of upcoming contacts.

