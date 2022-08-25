EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:15, 25 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Russian FMs discuss bilateral relations over phone

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi had a phone talk with the Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The ministers discussed the schedule of upcoming high-level events, state and prospect of the bilateral relations, as well as cooperation within international organizations.

    The talk also focused on ways to implement the agreements reached during the recent top-level meeting in the city of Sochi.


    Photo: press service of the Kazakh MFA



    Tags:
    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and Russia News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!