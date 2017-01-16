Kazakh, Russian FMs discussed preparations for Syria talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kazakhstan Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov have discussed the preparations for the international meeting on regulation of the Syrian conflict in Astana, Kazinform learnt from RIA Novosti.

The conversation took place on the initiative of the Russian side.

‘The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations, planned upcoming contacts, and coordination of their actions on international issues, including preparations for the international meeting on settling the Syrian conflict in Astana,’ according to the Russian MFA’s website.

Earlier, heads of Russia and Turkey agreed to propose the conflicting parties of Syria to continue peaceful negotiations on a new platform – in the capital of Kazakhstan. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, this meeting can complement the Geneva process.

In turn, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev backed this initiative.

The meeting is scheduled for January 23 in , while the next round of talks in Geneva will be held February 8.