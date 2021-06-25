EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:25, 25 June 2021

    Kazakh, Russian FMs talk over the phone

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi had a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov at the initiative of the Russian side, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The sides discussed the issues of international security and mapped out plans for further international at multilateral platforms.

    Tileuberdi and Lavrov also agreed to continue regular contacts on the most topical issues of bilateral cooperation.


    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia Diplomacy
