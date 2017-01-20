EN
    07:25, 20 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Russian FMs to discuss Syrian peace talks

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov will meet with his Russian counterpart Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on January 20, official spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the weekly press briefing.

    The ministers will discuss a number of relevant issues of Kazakh-Russian relations and approaches to the most pressing issues of regional and international agenda.

    Utmost attention will be paid to Kazakhstan and Russia's interaction within the framework of the EAEU, CSTO, CIS and SCO. They are also set to touch upon cooperation within the UN Security Council. Kazakhstan is a non-permanent member of the UNSC representing the Asia-Pacific regions.

    The sides will give consideration to the organizational aspects of the upcoming Astana peace talks on Syria scheduled to take place on January 23.

    Abdrakhmanov and Lavrov are also expected to sign the Cooperation Plan between the ministries of foreign affairs of the two countries for 2017-2018.

     

     

