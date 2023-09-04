Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers talk over phone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The sides discussed the state and prospects of further development of the Kazakh-Russian cooperation, including within the regional international organizations.The parties exchanged also views on relevant issues of the regional and international agendas and the schedule of bilateral events at the highest and high levels.