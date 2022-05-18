EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:55, 18 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Russian Heads of Government discuss trade-economic coop over phone

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a phone talk with Russian Government Chairman Mikhail Mishustin, during which the current issues of cooperation were discussed, Kazinform cites Primeminister.kz.

    During the phone talk, the Heads of Government discussed the current issues of the bilateral agenda, highlighting the importance to enhance trade and economic, industrial cooperation and regional interaction.

    Smailov and Mishustin noted the readiness to deepen the strategic partnership in the key economic spheres of mutual interest.



    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Russia Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!