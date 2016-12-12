Kazakh-Russian inter-parliamentary coop to strengthen - Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev held a meeting with his Russian colleague Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin on Monday.

During the meeting, Speaker Tokayev extended his congratulations to Russian parliamentarians on the occasion of the Constitution Day and holding of parliamentary elections in Russia. He expressed confidence that the current composition of the Russian Parliament will successfully fulfill all tasks aimed at strengthening of economic potential of the Russian Federation and its international standing.



In the context of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence, Tokayev stressed that both countries have come a long way over that period. Bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia reached an absolutely new level of strategic partnership and friendly relations thanks to the efforts made by the heads of state.







The Kazakh Senate Speaker lauded the role of the Kazakh and Russian parliaments in the positive transformation of bilateral cooperation, including through timely ratification of important interstate documents. He also noted that further strengthening of Kazakh-Russian inter-parliamentary dialogue is dictated by time, especially in the light of growing role of parliamentarianism globally.



Vyacheslav Volodin, in turn, congratulated Kazakh MPs on the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence. "Our parliamentary relations with continue to develop," Volodin said with confidence.