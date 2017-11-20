EN
    09:50, 20 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Russian Labor Ministers sign MoC

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the framework of their meeting on the sidelines of the 30th session of the CIS Advisory Council on Labor, Migration and Social Protection in St. Petersburg, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova and her Russian counterpart Maxim Topilin signed a memorandum of cooperation, Kazakh Ministry's press service reports.

    The memorandum provides for joined activities in several directions, including the exchange of legislative and other normative legal acts in the field of labor, employment and social protection. Among other things, the document is thought to strengthen cooperation between the authorized state bodies through the exchange of experience in the field of labor, employment and social protection.

