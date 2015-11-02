Kazakh, Russian law-enforcement agencies academies agreed on coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of the Kazakh Law-Enforcement Agencies Academy headed by its Rector Ulan Baizhanov has visited the Academy of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation.

In the course of the visit, U. Baizhanov met with Rector of Academy of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office Oksana Kapinus and heads of the Scientific-Research Institute. During the talks the parties noted the relevance of mutually beneficial cooperation in training and qualification upgrading of the employees of both countries' law-enforcement agencies, as well as the importance of activation of cooperation in joint organization of an inter-departmental research work on fundamental and applied sciences. The parties agreed to jointly issue textbooks, scientific publications and recommendations on prosecutors' activity and ensuring law and order. Following the visit, the Kazakh Law-Enforcement Agencies Academy and Academy of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation signed an agreement on cooperation in educational and scientific-research fields.