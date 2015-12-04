EN
    21:44, 04 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Russian leaders had telephone talk

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin today, Akorda press service says.

    The heads of state discussed the current aspects of the bilateral cooperation and a number of pivotal international and regional issues including the establishment of the unified global network of countering international terrorism and extremism .

    Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin discussed the course of preparation for the oncoming meetings in Moscow within the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

    The leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia exchanged also views on the situation in Ukraine and expressed hope for soonest regulation of the crisis by exclusively peaceful means.

