ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met today with his Russian colleague First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov.

According to primeminister.kz, the meeting was held prior to President Vladimir Putin's visit to Kazakhstan later this week. Being co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, Sagintayev and Shuvalov discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral partnership, including fuel and energy complex, industry, nuclear energy and transport. Utmost attention was paid to the WTO membership obligations Kazakhstan must meet. The sides also noted great potential of mutually profitable cooperation, especially within the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).