Kazakh, Russian PMs meet in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev and his Russian colleague Dmitry Medvedev met today at the House of Government in Astana, Kazinform reports.

During the enlarged meeting, the Kazakh Prime Minister said: "The format of such official visit enables us to thoroughly discuss a wide range of issues of the bilateral cooperation. We believe that the outcomes of our meeting will give an additional dynamics to the Kazakh-Russian interaction and will help settle those issues requiring our assistance as well as will help set plans for the midterm outlook."



He noted that Russia witnesses a new cycle of economic development now and wished success in achievement of the national goals of the country's development till 2024.



In turn, Medvedev thanked the Kazakh side for the invitation and said 'he is pleased to visit Astana'.

"I have just talked to President Nursultan Nazarbayev. We agreed that we can talk about the Kazakh-Russian relations for long or we may briefly describe them as "strategic, high-level ties," Medvedev said.



The Russian Prime Minister stressed the importance of permanent contacts between Kazakhstan and Russia.



The Head of the Russian Government arrived in Astana with an official visit.



On November 2018, Astana will host the meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council.