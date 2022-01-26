Kazakh, Russian PMs talk over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a phone talk with Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh PM.

During the talk, the current issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation and interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union were discussed. Special attention was attached to the joint measures against the spread of COVID-19 and the mitigation of the impact of the pandemic on economies of the two countries.

In the first 11 months of 2021 the bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Russia rose by 30% and hit $21.8bn. The figure is 21% more compared with the pre-pandemic year 2019.